Public Protector cuts posts amid budget shortfalls

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office has had to cut a total of 125 posts as part of its restructuring due to budget shortfalls.

This was revealed in a report to the justice and correctional services portfolio committee in parliament on Friday afternoon.

In the presentation, Mkhwebane's office raised fears that despite the cuts, which were forced due to lack of funding, the office may still find difficulty in funding the new structure as the National Treasury was looking to again cut funding by a further 17%.

Addressing the committee, Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said their new structure was a compromise structure mainly to address their budgetary issues.

“How would we be affected by the 17% cut if it were to take place? We would not be able to realise this structure that has been approved.

“As it is, with the current baseline, we are unable to realise the structure in its entirety,” said Gcaleka.