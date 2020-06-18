South Africa

'It's too late!' John Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa over easing of regulations

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 18 June 2020 - 06:42
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the world's longest lockdown, not Covid-19 itself, is killing the economy and causing misery for millions of South Africans.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the world's longest lockdown, not Covid-19 itself, is killing the economy and causing misery for millions of South Africans.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the latest relaxation of lockdown regulations by President Cyril Ramaphosa has come too late to save millions of jobs.

Steenhuisen was reacting to Ramaphosa's announcement on Wednesday night of the  reopening of hair salons, cinemas, casinos and restaurants for sit-down meals.

He said Ramaphosa seems to have finally realised how devastating the lockdown has been for ordinary South Africans.

“It is unclear at which level of the lockdown we now find ourselves – not that it makes much difference, as the lockdown is now de facto ended. But this ending comes too late to save thousands of businesses and millions of jobs,” he said.

Steenhuisen said it was the world's longest lockdown, not Covid-19 itself, that was killing the economy and causing misery for millions of South Africans.

“And what do we have to show for it? Nothing, is the short answer. The lockdown has only delayed the peak of the spike by a couple of weeks. The president conceded as much, saying infections are growing exponentially,” he said.

The IFP also criticised Ramaphosa - but for different reasons.

In a statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the reopening was based on political considerations and pending court challenges, instead of epidemiological data and medical facts.

“The effects coupled with the levels of uncertainty, deaths and further spreading of Covid-19 due to lockdown alert level 3 have not been fully monitored and therefore this announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa is poorly timed and ill-considered,” said Hlengwa.

“It is unfortunate that our country must acknowledge and recognise that we are fighting parallel crises: a global pandemic, an economic recession and the scourge of heinous acts of violence committed against women and children.”

He said the lifting of the restrictions was premature.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he welcomed the balancing act Ramaphosa was applying.

“That’s why I agree that each individual must be responsible for his or her life. Lack of discipline has cost this country. We need to change this behaviour,” said Holomisa.

Restaurants, hairdressers to open up as lockdown rules relaxed

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that with just over 100 days since the first coronavirus infection in SA, 1,674 people have died but ...
News
14 hours ago

Botswana lifts coronavirus lockdown in capital city

Botswana on Monday lifted a recently reinstated coronavirus lockdown on its capital city Gaborone and surrounding areas after most of the cases ...
News
1 day ago

Malema calls for return of ban on booze throughout lockdown

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the reinstatement of the ban on alcohol for the whole duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X