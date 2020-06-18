SABC to retrench 600 employees

The SABC plans to retrench at least 600 of its employees.

On Thursday, the public broadcaster said they had issued the affected employees with retrenchment notices.

This comes after the SABC last year abandoned its plans to retrench 981 full-time employees and 1,200 freelancers.

The revival of this process has now been announced under what the broadcaster termed the New Target Operating Model.

This model, it said, was aimed at transforming the SABC into a “financial sustainable, self-sufficient and fit for purpose public broadcaster”.

"The notice of redundancy will impact approximately 600 employees and these affected employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration ("CCMA”),” acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

According to Seapolelo, the SABC - which is technically insolvent and relies on state bailouts - was undertaking these retrenchments in order to be able to continue fulfilling its public mandate of serving millions of South Africans who rely on it with educational, informative and entertaining content.

It is believed that these renewed retrenchments were aimed at saving the public broadcaster at least R700m in salaries.