Mashaba consults lawyers after public protector draft report allegedly leaked

The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba is consulting his lawyers after a draft report by the public protector on a probe into allegations against him during his tenure as mayor of Johannesburg was allegedly leaked.

The investigation followed complaints by the ANC and SACP regarding the alleged irregular appointments of the head of the City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, and Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe.

Mashaba said on Saturday a few weeks ago he had received a section 7(9) notice from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as well as a draft investigative report "which articulated draft findings against me during my time as mayor of Johannesburg".

In terms of the Public Protector Act, he said, he must be given a chance to respond to the draft report before it is finalised, which he had not yet done.

"Yesterday, I received queries from no fewer than five media houses, claiming to be in possession of the draft report by the public protector. This in spite of the fact that I have not yet furnished the public protector with my formal response to the draft report, as required by law. My legal team, which includes senior counsel, is currently preparing my official response to the draft report. It is clear to me that the draft report has been leaked," Mashaba said.

He said the leaking of the draft report was a criminal offence in terms of section 11 of the Public Protector Act, and was "clearly a malicious and deliberate effort to distract from the launch of The Accidental Mayor – a tell-all, behind the scenes account of my mayoralty in the City of Johannesburg".