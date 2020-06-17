Robbers foiled by Cresta mall security, cops

A shoot-out between police and robbers at Johannesburg's Cresta shopping centre has led to the arrest of two suspects.

At about 2pm on Tuesday, four suspects driving a white Toyota Etios hijacked a motorist driving an Opel Corsa in Cresta Mall's parking area, said Capt Kay Makhubele.

On their way out, they robbed a couple of their cellphones and other items.

“Just before the suspects exited the mall, the suspects were met by the police and security guards, where a shoot-out ensued.”