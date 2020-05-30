'Most wanted' suspect shot dead in shoot-out with police in Diepsloot

A man described by police as a “most wanted suspect” being sought for armed robbery, business robbery, cash-in-transit heists and car hijackings was shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Diepsloot in the north of Johannesburg on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said that members of the Tshwane TRT, Ekurhuleni TRT and Gauteng traffic police, acting on intelligence driven information, proceeded to an address where the suspect was hiding in Riverside View.

“Upon arrival, it is alleged they knocked on the door and the suspect's girlfriend opened the door. Police tactically positioned themselves around the house. When the suspect realised that it was the police, he allegedly fired one shot, the police returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect.