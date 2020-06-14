Five arrested in taxi after robbery at shop in Maphumulo

Five suspects will appear in court this week in connection with a robbery at a shop in Maphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

One of the suspects will face an additional charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the iLembe Cluster Rapid Response Team was conducting routine patrols in KwaDukuza and the surrounding areas when it received information about suspects involved in a business robbery at Maphumulo.

“It is alleged that five armed suspects entered a shop at Plangweni in Maphumulo and robbed the shop owner of cash and airtime vouchers at gunpoint,” Mbele said.

Police were informed that the suspects had boarded a minibus taxi and were heading towards KwaDukuza.

During a stop-and-search on the R74 highway, police apprehended the suspects in a taxi and recovered airtime vouchers and cash from the suspects.

Five suspects aged between 22 and 27 were arrested.