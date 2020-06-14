South Africa

Five arrested in taxi after robbery at shop in Maphumulo

By ERNEST MABUZA - 14 June 2020 - 12:21
A homemade fiearm which was seized by police as they arrested five suspects of a business robbery on Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
A homemade fiearm which was seized by police as they arrested five suspects of a business robbery on Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Five suspects will appear in court this week in connection with a robbery at a shop in Maphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

One of the suspects will face an additional charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the iLembe Cluster Rapid Response Team was conducting routine patrols in KwaDukuza and the surrounding areas when it received information about suspects involved in a business robbery at Maphumulo.

“It is alleged that five armed suspects entered a shop at Plangweni in Maphumulo and robbed the shop owner of cash and airtime vouchers at gunpoint,” Mbele said.

Police were informed that the suspects had boarded a minibus taxi and were heading towards KwaDukuza.

During a stop-and-search on the R74 highway, police apprehended the suspects in a taxi and recovered airtime vouchers and cash from the suspects.

 Five suspects aged between 22 and 27 were arrested.

Cellphone robber arrested hiding in 'makeshift cave' on Signal Hill

A man suspected of robbing people of their cellphones on Signal Hill in Cape Town has been arrested after a police search on foot across the rocky ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X