Seven bust 'en route to CIT heist' in Mpumalanga

Seven people were nabbed by police during an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday, allegedly as they were en route to carry out a cash-in-transit heist at the post office in Belfast, Mpumalanga.

Four firearms and vehicles were seized, according to national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

In the first of three takedown operations, a team of West Rand intelligence, Hawks, Ekurhuleni Tactical Team and private security members arrested two suspects in a VW Polo and seized one firearm in Bhekumuzi Masango Street in Belfast.

In the second takedown, another vehicle was intercepted about 20km from the targeted post office and three people travelling in a Toyota bakkie were arrested on the N4 highway.

They were found in possession of three firearms, according to Naidoo.

In the final and simultaneous takedown, another VW Polo was intercepted by an Ekurhuleni team in which two suspects were arrested.