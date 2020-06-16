Cash van forced off road, bombed by heavily armed gang in Soweto

Gauteng police are searching for a heavily armed gang that forced a G4S cash van off the road and used explosives to blow it open in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Monday.

The suspects used various vehicles, including an Audi A4, BMW 1 Series, Golf 7, Ford Ranger and a Jeep.

“It is alleged that a group of heavily armed gun men travelling in a red Jeep with false number plates drove into the van and forced it to come into a halt and thereafter ordered the three security officials out of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.