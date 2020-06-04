Post offices 'becoming targets of armed robbers': Limpopo top cop

Police in Atok, near Polokwane, foiled an armed robbery that was set to take place at a post office used as a social grant pay point.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said information was received about a possible robbery on Wednesday in the Bogalatladi area. A snap operation was immediately conducted with the help of a police helicopter.

Mojapelo said a suspicious Ford Ranger with three occupants was spotted along the D4180 road between Atok and Ga-Selepe.

“Soon after stopping, the driver suddenly got out and allegedly pointed [a firearm at] the members. The suspect was then shot and the firearm taken,” he said.

“He was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard.”