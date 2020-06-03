Taxi driver breaks cop's gun during a scuffle

A law-enforcement officer's shotgun was "broken in two" during a scuffle with a taxi driver who tried to grab the weapon after being arrested at Joe Slovo Park, the scene of ongoing protests in Cape Town.

Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the incident happened on Sunday when the 22-year-old taxi driver was pulled over and allegedly attacked an officer.

"When the officers questioned him he began to assault the officer," said Dyason.