Emotions high as Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest

Emotional scenes played at the funeral service of a slain Soweto woman who was found hanged on a tree. Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was eight months pregnant was found murdered after she went missing for three days.

Emotions were high at her Meadowlands home where only 50 people were allowed to attend as police and soldiers barricaded the vicinity. Tumisang Katake, Pule’s uncle told mourners that his niece’s death came as a triple tragedy.

“Last Saturday I buried my cousin who was killed by a man who was meant to protect her. She was shot with four bullets by husband after they got married in February,” he said.

“On Monday morning at 3:30am I got a call that my niece is no more,” he said.

He said Pule did not deserve to brutally murdered. He said as a lawyer, he represented criminals who have raped and killed but he will not do so going forward.

“I’ve represented many criminals including those like the Karabo Mokoena guy.I’ve taken a pledge that if you’ve raped, killed your girlfriend or molested a child - f*tsek!” he said.

He urged community members to be patient with the police and the wheels of justice as he believed that the those who are behind her murder will be arrested. His comments came shortly after a neighbour told mourners that she would take matters into her own hands if she found Pule’s killer.

Honey Molokwane said: “if I had a gun, I would blow his brains in court. How could they take two souls at the same time? We don’t want see whoever is responsible for this to be running around the streets because there is a lack of evidence. Lack of evidence my foot maan!”

Grace Mbobo, a family member said their joy and excitement was snatched from them when they received news of Pule’s death.