Jozi chefs rescue fruit and veg destined for the bin to feed those in need

A pallet of sad-looking gem squash is piled in the corner of the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market. Their once glossy green shells are now dulled, cracked in some spots and the hint of yellow indicates their best days are behind them.

These vegetables are a fallout from the rigorous lockdown imposed in the last week of March. Due to oversupply, second-grade quality or lack of demand, they are destined for the tip. In fact, almost a third of what we produce or procure in terms of fresh produce ends up in the bin — some of it still perfectly safe to eat.

So what if we rescued that food and used it to feed those in need?