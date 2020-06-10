Tshegofatso Pule's family wants to move on

The heavily pregnant woman who was found hanging from a tree on Monday will be buried tomorrow.

Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found murdered in Florida, Roodepoort, three days after she disappeared.

She was last seen on Thursday night when she left home, saying she was going to visit her lover. She called a relative later that evening, saying she and her boyfriend fought and she was coming home. None of her family members heard or saw her after that.

During a media briefing at Pule's home in Meadowlands, Soweto, yesterday, her uncle Tumisang Katake told journalists: "She touched so many people's hearts, but we would like to plead with the community to adhere to the lockdown regulations as only 50 people will be accommodated..."

Katake said they would not get into details about circumstances surrounding Pule's murder.

"We don't want to get into details about how horrific the scene was because we don't want to relive it. It hurts and as a family we want to put this behind us. We won't be taking any questions about how we are feeling and how the investigations are going. We won't answer whether we suspect the boyfriend was involved, but those questions can be directed at the police," he said.

Faith Mazibuko, Gauteng MEC for community safety, said they were worried about the rate of gender-based violence that have been reported.

"We wish to call upon the members of community to bring an end to these sort of atrocities.

"We are calling all men to stand against these acts and stop the killing of women and children," Mazibuko said.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said: "We are following up on leads that will lead to the imminent arrest or arrests of suspect(s). Logically, it's hard for a person to pull and hang someone alone."