'No more room to keep social distancing at schools'

"We are going to allow the grade 12s to be here at school full time, but the rest of them will come once a week. We are going to allocate Mondays and Fridays to grades 8 and 9 because the main priority are the grade 12s," he said.

He added that if the school picks up symptoms on a pupil, protocol required them to call the department of health.

In Gauteng, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said while he was happy with the first day for grades 7 and 12, he was worried about when other pupils come back.

"I think that is when we have to go back to the drawing board. We need to plan appropriately and make sure we don't have the challenges we are faced with today. We have a month to plan for the next

intake and the schools are also finalising the methods that they would prefer for the next intake of learners.

"For instance, other schools will prefer a weekly rotation and others a daily rotation and that will determine what is it that the department needs to do," he said.

He said some schools did not open as a result of vandalism, theft and break-ins.

"We received reports in the early hours of Monday [yesterday] that criminals broke into one of our schools in Orange Farm with the intention of stealing PPEs meant for learners," Lesufi said.

"The community alerted the police and the criminals were immediately arrested and all the stolen PPEs were recovered," he said.

"I am happy with parents and community members assisting us on weekends to safeguard our schools."

Saviour Association of School Governing Bodies advocate Caiphus Moshutla said the government was risking the lives of children in schools where there was not enough classroom space.

"We received complaints already that some schools don't have space for learners because grade 12s were occupying many classrooms in their respective schools.

"It is not going to be possible for some schools to welcome the rest of the learners in July," he said.