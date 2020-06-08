Motshekga visits school as pupils resume year
It was all systems go for most Gauteng schools on Monday morning.
Just after 7am the streets were already full of pupils in different uniforms making their way to schools. Just before 8am pupils wearing masks had formed queues outside their schools on demarcated lines to observe social distance as they waited to be sanitised and screened. The teachers were out in full force trying to monitor the pupils while concerned parents looked on.
Schools have been closed since March to curb the spread of the Covid -19 virus.
Starting their day Grade 12 pupils at Phulong secondary school in Kwa Thema, Ekurhuleni were welcomed by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga.
She gave them words of encouragement as she visited their classes which had clear visible lines to observe social distance.
"Thank you my children for coming, this is for you and not anybody else. You have been to school for 12 years now this is for you to pass and go to the [next] level. Please respect the guidelines," she said.
As Motshekga completed her visit around the school she realised that the school's one tap had no water.
She was told that the taps which were installed on Sunday were stolen over night.
A grade 12 pupil Nontlakanipho Shabangu,18, said she was scared .
"We are not used to this and we don't know what to expect. It was sad to greet my friend who I have not seen in four months by greeting her with my elbow but I understand as we need to keep safe," she said.
Sonto Mosamo a school inspector at Phulong secondary school said in Monday pupils were going to receive orientation.
"All the teachers are ready to welcome the pupils. Each pupil will receive a soap and a mask," she said.
However pupils spent most of their time waiting to go through the process of screening and sanitising outside the school's entrance.
