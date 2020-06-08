Motshekga visits school as pupils resume year

It was all systems go for most Gauteng schools on Monday morning.

Just after 7am the streets were already full of pupils in different uniforms making their way to schools. Just before 8am pupils wearing masks had formed queues outside their schools on demarcated lines to observe social distance as they waited to be sanitised and screened. The teachers were out in full force trying to monitor the pupils while concerned parents looked on.

Schools have been closed since March to curb the spread of the Covid -19 virus.

Starting their day Grade 12 pupils at Phulong secondary school in Kwa Thema, Ekurhuleni were welcomed by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga.

She gave them words of encouragement as she visited their classes which had clear visible lines to observe social distance.

"Thank you my children for coming, this is for you and not anybody else. You have been to school for 12 years now this is for you to pass and go to the [next] level. Please respect the guidelines," she said.

As Motshekga completed her visit around the school she realised that the school's one tap had no water.

She was told that the taps which were installed on Sunday were stolen over night.

A grade 12 pupil Nontlakanipho Shabangu,18, said she was scared .