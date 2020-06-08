Health MEC Bandile Masuku 'impressed' with Kagiso schools he inspected
Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said he is “quite impressed” with the Covid-19 preventive measures taken by the two Kagiso schools he toured on the first day of schools reopening for grades 7 and 12 pupils.
Masuku said he was astounded when he was shown a social media package of the preparations by Tsakani Primary School and Thuto Pele Secondary School in Kagiso on the West Rand depicting “the adequacy of the personal protective supplies from the department and the preparedness in terms of screening”.
“We won’t say everything is perfect, but we will work together to ensure this is improved when pupils from additional grades return to school,” he said.
During his visit to the schools, Masuku did a walkabout. In one classroom he encouraged pupils to “do their best” and to work hard achieve their dreams.
The bathrooms at both schools had the necessary hand washing materials and sanitisers. Pupils were screened before they entered the schools' sanitised premises, and social distancing was observed.
Schools across South Africa have been closed for over two months due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Grade 7 and 12 learners at government schools returned to class on June 8 2020. The minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, visited some schools in the Ekhuruleni district to inspect and ensure readiness.
Thuto Pele Secondary principal Zwaiitani Sinyosi said the school had been ready to receive pupils since last week. He said 117 grade 12 pupils returned to school on Monday morning. Staff members went for training before reopening to “understand the importance of Covid-19 and the precautions”.
The school had been fumigated and had two isolation rooms for pupils with suspected high fevers.
At Tsakani Primary, temperature checks on grade 7 pupils were administered by teachers, and all pupils had to sign a register.
Principal David Chauke said they had all the required equipment, including personal protective supplies, and they ensured there was social distancing at all times.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.