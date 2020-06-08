Health MEC Bandile Masuku 'impressed' with Kagiso schools he inspected

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said he is “quite impressed” with the Covid-19 preventive measures taken by the two Kagiso schools he toured on the first day of schools reopening for grades 7 and 12 pupils.

Masuku said he was astounded when he was shown a social media package of the preparations by Tsakani Primary School and Thuto Pele Secondary School in Kagiso on the West Rand depicting “the adequacy of the personal protective supplies from the department and the preparedness in terms of screening”.

“We won’t say everything is perfect, but we will work together to ensure this is improved when pupils from additional grades return to school,” he said.

During his visit to the schools, Masuku did a walkabout. In one classroom he encouraged pupils to “do their best” and to work hard achieve their dreams.

The bathrooms at both schools had the necessary hand washing materials and sanitisers. Pupils were screened before they entered the schools' sanitised premises, and social distancing was observed.