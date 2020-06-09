Pupils sent back home as schools reopen

"I had been nervous the whole of Sunday evening as a result. I did not get enough sleep. I did not want to be late on the first day of school as I did not know what to expect. However, when I got to school there was a long queue of pupils outside the school entrance. It was only teachers who were allowed to go inside the school," she said.

Manana said after two hours they were told to go back home because the five thermometers were not working.

"I am disappointed because I thought they were going to use this day for induction. Who knows what will be the problem tomorrow," she said.

Grade 7 pupils from Nomini Primary School who were to be accommodated at Raphela Secondary School were also sent home.

Lillian Mohau, 35, the parent of a grade 7 pupil, said she was disappointed.

"We were made to wait outside the school with no explanation. The situation is nerve- wrecking because we don't know what to expect. I am worried about my child having to wear a mask the whole day, I don't know what the implications of that are," Mohau said.