Data shows thirsty South Africans behaved differently on June 1 when alcohol went on sale

Thirsty South Africans wasted no time in heading to queues to quench their thirst for alcohol on the morning of June 1 ahead of bottle stores reopening after the lockdown prohibition.

As thousands of customers lined up at stores across the country to get their hands on alcohol, research and analytics company Lightstone said the data confirmed South Africans' behaviour had changed.

Using aggregated and anonymised Tracker data, the company looked at the patterns of behaviour of vehicles travelling to retail destinations to see whether there was a significant surge in the number of people going to bottle stores.

Gisela Kruger of Lightstone said the picture was a bit muddied by the fact that retail activity was generally higher at the beginning of the month as most people had received their salaries, and on this particular start to the month additional stores were allowed to operate because of eased level 3 lockdown restrictions.

“The data confirms that on Monday June 1, SA did indeed behave differently to the Monday of the week before, month before and three months before,” said Kruger.

“When looking only at the centres which had the biggest recovery of ‘back to normal retail patterns’, the liquor chains present in those centres were most often a Tops, followed by a Pick n Pay liquor,” said Kruger.