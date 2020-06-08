Return of liquor sales a nightmare for hospital staff

The first week of the unbanning of alcohol sales has seen a substantial increase in the number of patients in trauma units.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic (Bara), Tembisa and Sebokeng hospitals in Gauteng as well as Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein have been some of the worst hit.

In the past week, these hospitals have been treating a number of patients with alcohol-related injuries for the first time in two months since the lockdown began in March.

The government lifted the ban on June 1 when alert level 3 kicked in, allowing for alcohol to be sold Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm. It is only for consumption in your home.

On the first day of the unbanning of alcohol, Bara in Diepkloof, Soweto, had 117 trauma patients in its emergency wards. These patients had injuries ranging from gunshot wounds, stabbings, motor vehicle accidents, falls and assaults.

Tembisa Hospital however topped with 227 cases, Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal coming a distant third with 95 trauma patients, while Pelonomi admitted 75.

According to the statistics by the Gauteng health department, the absence of liquor sales during lockdown saved the day for trauma unit staff.

Bara, for example, admitted 1,670 patients in the whole of May and 1,119 in April. In March, there were 2,354 cases.