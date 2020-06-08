Alcohol, money fuel couples' deadly fights

"He didn't know that I was in the vehicle and he accused my sister of cheating on him," he said.

"Their neighbour said they started fighting as soon as they entered the room," he said.

He said the neighbour told them that she did not go check what was happening.

Khulekani said he had been drinking alcohol with the couple at their family home in Zola earlier in the day and that Mathebela was intoxicated when they dropped off his sister and he went home.

"They fought and Makhosi apparently threw plates at him.

"They called me the next morning and I rushed to their place to find blood all over their room.

"Their bed was soaked with blood and Isaac had a huge gash on his forehead.

"There were broken plates all over and the place was a mess," he said.

He said Mathebela told him not to worry because the couple had resolved their issues.

"I told him that he needed medical attention but he said he would be fine as long as my sister was there with him. My sister also advised him to go to the hospital because he had bled a lot," Khulekani said.

He said he was shocked when he was called by a neighbour the following day to say that Mathebela was dead.

Police said they were still tracing Mathebela's family. They are believed to be in Mozambique.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed the case and said Shabani was arrested on Wednesday.