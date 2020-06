Ban alcohol in the Eastern Cape, says premier Oscar Mabuyane

The Eastern Cape government wants the national coronavirus command council to consider banning the sale of alcohol in the province.

This is according to premier Oscar Mabuyane, DispatchLIVE reported. Mabuyane chairs the provincial command council.

His sentiment comes just hours after health MEC Sindiswa Gomba told journalists on Monday that there was a surge in the number of trauma cases in hospitals at the weekend.

At East London's Frere Hospital alone, there were 67 trauma cases linked to alcohol, she said.