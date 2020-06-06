Lifting of booze ban sees sales rival that of 'Black Friday' and 'New Year’s Eve'

Monday’s lifting of the lockdown booze ban was like heaven on earth for retailers and bottle store traders with tipplers pushing sales to “Black Friday” and “New Year’s Eve” levels.

While none was prepared to give actual figures yet, spirits, beers and good old plonk were the order of the day, with retailers reporting very little decline in sales throughout the week.

Level 3 regulations ban the sale of alcohol from Friday to Sunday.

Retailers are expecting a surge again on Monday, said Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson, “especially as the traditional seven sales days have been squashed into four”.

“Monday’s buys were definitely as big as New Year’s Eve sales.”