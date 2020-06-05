South Africa

Covid-19 claims 848 lives in SA as infections reach 40,792

By SowetanLIVE - 05 June 2020 - 06:27
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has jumped to 40,792 on Thursday.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of Covid-19 cases had increased to 40,792 on Thursday - an increase of 3,267 cases in 24 hours.

"Regrettably, we report 56 more Covid-19 related deaths," he said.

These consisted of 54 in the Western Cape and one each in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

The combined national death toll now stands at 848 people.

"The recoveries to date are 21,311. This translates to a recovery rate of 52.24%," added Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Cape Town on Friday to "assess the Western Cape’s provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

-TimesLIVE

