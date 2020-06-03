Covid-19 death toll climbs by 50, cases pass 35,000

SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 755 on Tuesday night - an increase of 50 fatalities.

The number of cases of the respiratory illness increased from 34,357 on Monday to 35,812 on Tuesday.

Two children under the age of 10 died of Covid-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday night. Another three, aged between 10 and 19, also succumbed.

The age groups with the most deaths were 50-59 and 60-69 (with 197 fatalities each), followed by the 70-79 age group (with 143 fatalities).