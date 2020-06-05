Deliveries set new tone for township-based businesses

"The idea for the App came last year because we would get people chilling at home saying they are enable to come over to buy our food. However, we did not pay much emphasis into it at the time; it was only when the Covid-19 lockdown kicked in that we decided to focus on it.

"When it was announced that restaurants can sell food during level 4 we introduced the App for our customers to order food from the comfort of their homes," he said.

"Our challenge at first was that we would give one driver about three orders and that created a lot of complaints as customers would get their food late and cold. We decided to get in more drivers and now we do about 200 quick deliveries a day," Phiri said.

He said the App has security features, including the ability to block under-18s from ordering alcohol.

On the other side of Soweto, Zanele Silimela, 32, of Protea Glen Ext 24 owns Eco Valet car wash. He too is making it easier for clients to have their cars washed at their homes.