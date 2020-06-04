Sizwe Dhlomo to add spicy twist to Kaya FM afternoon show

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has scored a huge radio gig.

Dhlomo will take over Kaya FM's newly revamped afternoon drive show following the departure of Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo last month.

Matsunyane and Ngcobo hosted the popular Uncaptured show for three years and won Best Afternoon Drive Show at the SA Radio Awards last year.

Dhlomo will host the show Monday to Friday from July 6 - facing off with the likes of DJ Fresh who is on 947, as well as Sphectacula And DJ Naves on Metro FM.

"I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family. Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege," Dhlomo said.

"I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future."

Dhlomo kicked off his radio career on youth station YFM between 2009 and 2014. He then moved to commercial radio station 947, before joining Talk Radio 702.

Dhlomo started his TV career after winning the inaugural season of MTV Base VJ search competition in 2006. He went on to host other TV gigs on SABC 1 music show, Live, and anchoring the morning show on Newzroom Afrika.

"The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan's interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more," Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka said.

"His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years' time, on how much further we and our people have moved."