South Africa

Three killed in suspected taxi violence shooting in Pretoria

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 May 2020 - 09:58
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the three men were killed at the corner of Bushveld and August Roads in Mabopane.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the three men were killed at the corner of Bushveld and August Roads in Mabopane.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Three people were gunned down in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, in suspected taxi violence, police said on Friday.

Capt Mavela Masondo said three men were killed at the corner of  Bushveld and August roads in Mabopane on Thursday afternoon.

“On arrival police found three men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary reports suggest the victims were shot while having a discussion, and that they are taxi owners,” Masondo said.

The men were declared dead on the scene.

“We suspect this shooting is related to ongoing taxi violence in the area.”

Masondo said three murder cases were opened, and no arrests have been made yet. 

Durban house in which seven men were executed is a suspected 'drug den'

The dilapidated house in eMsahweni, in KwaMakhutha south of Durban, where seven men were gunned down on Wednesday was used as a drug house
News
23 hours ago

Man shot five times in Joburg hit

A man was killed in an apparent hit in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X