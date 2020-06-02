How Covid-19 is affecting health science students from rural areas

How will Covid-19 change Umthombo?

“Our students are on 16 different campuses and we have local mentors situated close to, or on, those campuses, so we’ve always been able to provide the same level of support to all students,” he says.

The challenge now is how to keep contact without physical meetings. “We’ve been doing this for 20 years and we certainly feel that face-to-face interaction is a valuable way to mentor students, but down the line we may have to look at online meetings rather than sitting across a table from each other.”

Digital literacy is crucial for students. “We will need to orientate our students about using technology more. By the time they get to university, most rural students would not have touched a computer and they have to catch up because by the end of the first semester they’re supposed to be submitting their assignments online. That was the norm before, but Covid-19 has sped everything up,” says MacGregor.

“Those are the kind of things we’ll need to look at to support students so that they are better equipped to deal with a very big hiccup like this pandemic.”

Umthombo graduates on the front line

Many of Umthombo’s graduates are part of the fight against Covid-19. “Some of our doctors working in rural areas are concerned that people haven’t been obeying the stay-at-home regulations and so, many of them have been using their expertise to try to educate their community to make sure they take this seriously,” MacGregor says.

“These young people who are now working on the front line are going to make a critical impact in keeping everyone safe. We can be thankful that we have competent health care workers who are willing to protect us all.”

Listen to the interview with Gavin MacGregor to find out more about the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation. Listen to more Discovery Covid-19 podcasts for added insights into managing your life in the context of Covid-19.

This article was paid for by the Discovery Foundation.