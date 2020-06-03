Covid-19 'to affect 80% of E Cape population'

About 80% of the Eastern Cape population are likely to contract Covid-19.

This was the estimation made by the Eastern Cape department of health in a report presented to the Eastern Cape coronavirus command unit.

Of those infected, 80% are expected to present mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, while 15% might require hospitalisation and 5% are expected to be in need of high care.

About 1-3% may die from the virus, the report said. As of June 1, the province has recorded 4,111 positive Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths and 2,123 recoveries.

Eastern Cape provincial command council chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province was saddened by the loss of lives, but continued to work together with social partners and the public to fight the virus.