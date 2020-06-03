South Africa

Covid-19 'to affect 80% of E Cape population'

By Staff Reporter - 03 June 2020 - 06:42
According to the report, about 1-3% of those infected in the province may die from the virus.
According to the report, about 1-3% of those infected in the province may die from the virus.
Image: AFP/ SIMON MAINA

About 80% of the Eastern Cape population are likely to contract Covid-19.

This was the estimation made by the Eastern Cape department of health in a report presented to the Eastern Cape coronavirus command unit.

Of those infected, 80% are expected to present mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, while 15% might require hospitalisation and 5% are expected to be in need of high care.

About 1-3% may die from the virus, the report said. As of June 1, the province has recorded 4,111 positive Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths and 2,123 recoveries.

Eastern Cape provincial command council chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province was saddened by the loss of lives, but continued to work together with social partners and the public to fight the virus.

Covid-19 claims seven lives at psychiatric facility in Eastern Cape

Covid-19 has hit a Kirkwood psychiatric facility hard, with seven deaths recorded among the 29 patients and six employees infected.
News
1 day ago

"We welcome the report from the department of health, which details its operations for screening, testing, quarantine and isolation of people with the virus," Mabuyane said.

He said the provincial government would continue to support the health department in providing all the required resources to fight the virus.

Twenty-nine people have died from the Covid-19 in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro with 18 deaths recorded in the OR Tambo district, 14 in the Chris Hani district, 12 in Buffalo City, four in the Amathole district, four in Sarah Baartman and one in the Joe Gqabi district municipality.

Of those, 26,3% are aged between 30-39, 21,3% between 40-49, 15,5% between 50-59,15,4% in the 20-29 age group, 8,2% between 60-69, 5,2% between 10-19, 4,3% aged 70 and above, and 3,1% in the 0-9 age group.

According to the report, 191 public and private healthcare workers - 71 of whom are from the Bay - have tested positive for the virus. Of the rest, 63 are from Buffalo City, 28 from OR Tambo, 14 from Amathole, eight from Chris Hani, three from Sarah Baartman, two from Joe Gqabi and two from Alfred Nzo. About 21,451 people in the province have been quarantined in their homes, with 599 quarantined at various facilities and 687 in isolation, the report states.

For the protection of healthcare workers, the department had more than 18 million aprons, 15,229 biohazard bags, 32,945 boot covers, 786,260 goggles/face shields/visors, 42,469 gowns, 717,140 particulate respirators (grade N95), more than one million surgical masks, 34,761 coveralls, 557,724 surgical gloves, more than 1.7 million examination gloves, and 246,238 1litre bottles of sanitiser, the report said.

Of this, Nelson Mandela Bay received 513,450 gloves, 12.9 million aprons, 2,700 bottles of disinfectant, 595 pairs of goggles, 15,508 gowns (different types), 20,752 sanitisers of various sizes, more than 1.03 million masks (different types), 478 overshoes, 24,530 thermometers and 85 visors.

Isolate the sick and elderly to avoid deaths: Zweli Mkhize

With one in every nine people in the Western Cape testing positive for Covid-19, the province could soon quarantine those who live in high-risk areas ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: SA death toll passes 700, cases increase to more than 34,000

An additional 1,674 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA in the last 24 hours
News
1 day ago

Testing backlogs will not hamper fight against Covid-19: Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize has moved to allay fears that a shortage of testing kits and a backlog at labs will hamper government’s efforts to ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X