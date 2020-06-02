Testing backlogs will not hamper fight against Covid-19: Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has moved to allay fears that a shortage of testing kits and a backlog at labs will hamper government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mkhize made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday. The briefing followed his inspection of hotspots in the Western Cape.

The minister announced that the country now has 35,812 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and said the death toll was yet to be confirmed for the past 24-hour reporting period.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre with 23,583 cases. The Eastern Cape is now second with 4,324 cases, Gauteng has 4,276 and KwaZulu-Natal has 2,637 cases.

Mkhize was at pains to explain that the numbers of tests which could be conducted were reliant on procurement from outside South Africa, making it difficult for the country to get the desired number of kits given the international demand for them.

In the absence of kits, the department of health has finalised guidelines for “clinical management” of patients which will kick in until tests can be done.