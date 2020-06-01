South Africa

Covid-19: SA death toll passes 700, cases increase to more than 34,000

By staff reporter - 01 June 2020 - 16:00
SA's death toll from Covid-19 passed the 700 mark on Monday, the health ministry said.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

An additional 1,674 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the health ministry said there were now 34,357 cases of the respiratory illness.

There were also an additional 22 deaths recorded in the last 24-hour cycle - all of them in the Western Cape.

This means that there are now 705 fatalities from Covid-19 in SA - of them, 525 have been in the Western Cape.

The figures are based on a total of 725,125 tests, of which 23,242 were conducted in the latest reporting cycle.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Monday provided as:

  • Western Cape — 22,567 cases, 525 deaths, 11,431 recoveries;
  • Gauteng — 4,231 cases, 33 deaths, 2,060 recoveries; 
  • Eastern Cape — 4,111 cases, 82 deaths, 2,123 recoveries;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 2,565 cases, 52 deaths, 1,248 recoveries;
  • Free State — 285 cases, 8 deaths, 123 recoveries;
  • Limpopo — 192 cases, 3 deaths, 144 recoveries;
  • North West — 187 cases, 1 death, 45 recoveries;
  • Mpumalanga — 131 cases, 0 deaths, 86 recoveries;
  • Northern Cape — 82 cases, 1 death, 31 recoveries; and
  • Unallocated — 6 cases.

