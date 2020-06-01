Covid-19 claims seven lives at psychiatric facility in Eastern Cape

“The necessary notifications to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the department of health have been made.

“We can confirm we have had some deaths at the facility.

“Patient confidentiality remains a high priority and we are not in a position to disclose any further information other than to the relevant provincial health department in respect of notifiable medical conditions.”

Asked about a dispute between unions and management on how to handle the situation, and a meeting at the centre on Friday morning, she said she was not aware of either.

“We assure you we are following the department of health and NICD protocols and guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus within our facility.”

Screening processes at the facility had been tight and all necessary notifications to the health department and the communicable diseases institute had been made as per government regulations, Jaure said.

All health-care workers entering the Kirkwood centre were screened daily for symptoms of the coronavirus and masks were mandatory, as was the case within all of the company’s facilities.

Surfaces and patient areas were disinfected with special cleaning agents and health-care workers followed stringent personal protection equipment protocols.

“Workers exposed to a person with Covid-19 or who are positive with the virus are managed in line with the recommendations of the NICD to facilitate a safe return to work after the required period of isolation,” she said.

Jaure said any new residents were first admitted to a designated ward for screening and testing.

“There is close monitoring and screening of residents at least three times in 24 hours because of their comorbidities.”

She said there was a resident doctor responsible for the medical care of the residents, and independent audits and audits by the health department confirmed compliance with guidelines.

If admission to hospital was required for a resident, staff would transfer the person to a designated state facility.

“It is important to note that community transmission of the virus is a national challenge, and one which the facility is not immune to.

“Health-care workers may be exposed to the virus within the community and not be aware they are a carrier if they are asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

“Additionally, screening processes may not necessarily pick up a positive case in an asymptomatic patient.

“We would like to assure our communities that we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within our facilities.”