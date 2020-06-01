South Africa

R30,000 reward for missing cop

By Aron Hyman - 01 June 2020 - 15:26
Ceres cop Ntandazo Kuse, 31, was last seen driving his white Toyota Fortuner on March 8.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police are offering a R30,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a policeman who went missing early in March.

Const Ntandazo Kuse, 31, was last seen driving his white Toyota Fortuner on March 8.

Kuse was stationed at Ceres police station, although his car was later found abandoned at Monwabisi beach, along empty stretches of the white sands of the False Bay coastline, 140km south of the Winelands town.

Anyone with information on Kuse’s whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to contact Det-Sgt Nkosinathi Sangcozi on 079 893 9867 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 

“All attempts to trace him have been unsuccessful thus far and a reward of up to R30,000 is offered for information that will assist us with our investigation. You may remain anonymous,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

