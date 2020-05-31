“Unfortunately due to the global lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic‚ the tournament has been called off and new dates will be announced as soon as all they are available and agreed on.

"The tournament will be played when it is safe to do so.

"All the affected countries and federations are in constant communication to ensure that the tournament will be played only when it is safe to do so‚” said NSA.

Netball Australia executive general manager of performance Stacey West‚ who was speaking on behalf of the participating nations‚ said they are disappointed to not be playing the Quad Series.

“With great disappointment and after much deliberation and possible scenario planning‚ all four participating nations agreed that cancelling the 2020 Quad Series scheduled for September was the most viable option‚” she said.

Australia‚ New Zealand‚ South Africa and England are committed to meeting regularly as the Covid-19 situation progresses to determine when and how the four nations will be able to schedule the next Quad Series.