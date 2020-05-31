Pick n Pay in Durban closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19
The Pick n Pay at the Musgrave Centre in Durban has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
In a statement on Saturday, the food retailer said that the staff member's contacts had been traced and sent home to self-quarantine.
“As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners. A specialist cleaning team has deep cleaned and sanitised the entire store,” said Pick n Pay.
A month ago the store was also temporarily closed for a deep clean as a precaution after a worker died. At the time the food retail store said that there was no indication that the employee's death was Covid-19 related.
The store did not indicate when it would be open again for business but said it was liaising with the department of health regarding the matter.
