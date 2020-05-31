South Africa

Pick n Pay in Durban closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19

By lwandile bhengu - 31 May 2020 - 12:09
The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
Image: Suthentira Govender

The Pick n Pay at the Musgrave Centre in Durban has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday, the food retailer said that the staff member's contacts had been traced and sent home to self-quarantine.

“As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners. A specialist cleaning team has deep cleaned and sanitised the entire store,” said Pick n Pay.

A month ago the store was also temporarily closed for a deep clean as a precaution after a worker died. At the time the food retail store said that there was no indication that the employee's death was Covid-19 related.

The store did not indicate when it would be open again for business but said it was liaising with the department of health regarding the matter.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths ...
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X