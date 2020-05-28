WC education department verifying confirmed Covid-19 cases at schools

“They are teachers who came to school and tested positive. It seems that they came to the school with the infection already and not that they picked it up at school,” Schäfer said.

Asked if any other schools had been affected, department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Thursday: “Due to the amount of queries that we are receiving and unsubstantiated reporting on Covid-19 cases in schools on various platforms and in media, the Western Cape education department is verifying these cases.

“Our priority remains accuracy and the best interests of our teachers and learners.”

Hammond said any cases reported to the department were “subject to a safety protocol, which includes identifying direct contacts, sanitising the relevant areas of the school and supporting any affected staff members”.