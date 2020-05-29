Covid-19: How to keep safe in schools, supermarkets and public transport

Lockdown is easing and pupils will be returning to schools. However, in some parts of the country the number of Covid-19 cases is escalating.

It’s an anxious time, and there are likely to be multiple outbreaks of Covid-19 over the next two years, unless a vaccine becomes available sooner.

If we are to live our lives, there are no guarantees against infection. It’s all about reducing risk to ourselves and others by not becoming infected over a very short period of time, as this would overwhelm our health-care services.

We must also protect the most vulnerable in our communities (the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions) from severe illness and death.

The things we can do to reduce the chance of becoming infected with any pathogen are rarely foolproof. It’s important to understand that even if all the advice listed here is followed, the chances of being infected remain, but they will be lower and the rate of spread of the virus will be slowed.

There is no shame in being infected with any infectious disease, coronavirus included. It doesn’t mean you have poor hygiene or have necessarily been careless if you become infected.

If you are infected, you can still take steps to reduce the risk of passing the virus to other people.

Whenever you are outside your home, there are key steps you can take to reduce your risk of being infected, and lowers the risk of you infecting other people.

These include:

Social distancing: This means physically keeping a distance of 1.5 metres or more from other people whenever possible, thereby reducing the chance of droplets containing a virus when they breathe or cough from being inhaled or landing on your skin and being transferred to your eyes, mouth and nose when you touch your body and your face.

Hand hygiene: Washing your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser is very important to reduce the chance of you inadvertently transferring a virus from contaminated surfaces to your eyes, mouth and nose. Carry hand sanitiser with you at all times, if possible, and perform hand hygiene after touching items in public places, such as shops, malls and public transport.

Keep your hands away from your face: One of the main ways we become infected with the coronavirus is when we touch our mouth, nose and eyes with contaminated hands. Learn not to touch your face when out and about, and as little as possible even at home.

Masking: Wearing a cloth mask is more about collective responsibility than protecting yourself. The principle is that the cloth mask will reduce the spread of virus from people who are infected.

As 50% to 80% of people who are infected with the coronavirus will not show any signs of illness, but can still transmit the virus, it is essential that we all wear a cloth mask when out in public. In that way, we are all protecting each other.

Make sure your mask is comfortable on your face, covers your nose and mouth, and is secure. Once you put it on, you don’t want to touch it until you get home and take it off. Don’t lower it to speak to people in person and/or on your phone. If you do touch the outside of the mask, wash your hands immediately.