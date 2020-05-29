Covid-19 has locked down dreams of many and ruined a 'perfect' year

I have since been observing my best friend who lives with us here. She had moved in with the hope of finding employment after completing her degree last year. Like for many others, 2020 was a hopeful year, and the anticipation of her graduation day made the few years of hard work at university worthwhile.

We shopped for "interview outfits", saying it was being proactive and courting fate, and she spent the first two months of the year filling out applications to every vacancy that seemed feasible. Her resumé was sent to friends, and she would pester folk to remember her if something came up at their work, and call others to enquire about work, even volunteering to assist a friend just to gain experience.

Then there were the bogus Jozi fraudsters who prey on the desperate, offering her call centre work interviews at a price for some or the other admin fee.

Her first good fortune came when she was interviewed during the first phase of the lockdown. We were all hopeful, and her spirits were visibly lifted. Then, as days went by, and the extension of the lockdown compelling the prospective employer to freeze all processes and wait for restoration of the "normal'' before hiring - she started crumbling.

Being unemployed has been torture for her. Far worse than my constant moping about elongated work hours at home and the erratic internet connection.