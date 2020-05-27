Patients, staff test positive for Covid-19 at frail care centre in PE

A Port Elizabeth frail care centre has recorded 19 patients and 10 staff members with Covid-19, while an 83-year-old woman has already died.

The Lorraine Frail Care Centre is run by Life Esidimeni, which is part of the Life Healthcare group, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.

The woman died on May 23 and had a chronic neurological disease, according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He said on April 30 a staff member started showing flu-like symptoms while she was being screened.