Tune in for clarity on level 3 rules from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma today
South Africans awaiting an easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday will obtain clarity on a range of issues including exercise times and alcohol sales shortly.
The government confirmed on Thursday that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel will address a news briefing on the regulations from 2pm.
A ministerial justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing, “on security-related matters for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions”, is scheduled for 5pm.
Among the measures set to change on Monday, as the country moves from level 4 to level 3, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, are:
- People will be able to exercise at any time during the day, provided this is not done in groups;
- Alcohol will be sold under strict conditions on specified days and for limited hours - and for drinking at home only;
- Limited domestic air travel will be allowed for business travel only.
The ministers are expected to explain the specifics of the changes on Thursday.
-TimesLIVE
