South Africa

Criminals hit Gauteng school, steal protective equipment before teachers' return

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 25 May 2020 - 16:38
The school in Tshwane which has been broken into twice since Friday. The education department says such incidents hamper preparation for pupils to return to school on June 1.
The school in Tshwane which has been broken into twice since Friday. The education department says such incidents hamper preparation for pupils to return to school on June 1.
Image: Provided

The Gauteng education department has slammed criminals who broke into a school in Tshwane on the eve of teachers' return to schools.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said personal protective equipment (PPE) meant for the protection of pupils and teachers had been stolen.

The department said Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala was broken into twice in 48 hours.

A school in Tshwane has been broken into twice since Friday. Criminals took off with PPEs meant for pupils and teachers.
A school in Tshwane has been broken into twice since Friday. Criminals took off with PPEs meant for pupils and teachers.
Image: Provided

In the second robbery, the criminals “unfortunately stole PPEs meant for our educators and learners”, said spokesperson Steve Mabona. “We have been experiencing so much of this vandalism, and it’s really uncalled for,” he said.

More than 300,000 pupils in grades 12 and 7 are expected to return to schools across the country on June 1. Mabona said the incident would hamper the department's efforts. 

“This is unfortunate. We are preparing our schools as per the schedule; this will derail us in doing so.”

The department has since called on the public to help retrieve the materials and apprehend the criminals.

“We just want to call on members of the community who might have witnessed this or may have information on the whereabouts of the PPEs, to alert the police so that these criminals are arrested,” said Mabona.

Lesufi previously said that all pupils and staff returning to school would be provided with PPEs at all times to prevent exposure or risk to their health. 

He also said they would have their temperatures checked daily.

Schools in most of SA far from ready, says Sadtu

"Principals need to remain on stand-by to collect all available provisions and to ensure that systems are put in place."
News
11 hours ago

Plans to get teachers back to schools on Monday thrown into disarray

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s plans to get teachers back to school on Monday have been thrown into disarray after a provincial education ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Mmusi Maimane to give president 48-hour ultimatum over decision to reopen schools

Maimane has given the president 48-hours to respond to the petition against reopening schools.
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X