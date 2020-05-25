Criminals hit Gauteng school, steal protective equipment before teachers' return

In the second robbery, the criminals “unfortunately stole PPEs meant for our educators and learners”, said spokesperson Steve Mabona. “We have been experiencing so much of this vandalism, and it’s really uncalled for,” he said.

More than 300,000 pupils in grades 12 and 7 are expected to return to schools across the country on June 1. Mabona said the incident would hamper the department's efforts.

“This is unfortunate. We are preparing our schools as per the schedule; this will derail us in doing so.”

The department has since called on the public to help retrieve the materials and apprehend the criminals.

“We just want to call on members of the community who might have witnessed this or may have information on the whereabouts of the PPEs, to alert the police so that these criminals are arrested,” said Mabona.

Lesufi previously said that all pupils and staff returning to school would be provided with PPEs at all times to prevent exposure or risk to their health.

He also said they would have their temperatures checked daily.