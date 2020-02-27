Zondo commission relocating to old Joburg council chambers

The state capture commission of inquiry is relocating from the Hill on Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg, to a new venue.

It will be sitting at the old Joburg municipal council chambers in the second week of March.

The change of venue was announced by commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday.

“The venue for hearings will no longer take place in this venue beyond the end of February,” said Zondo.

“Arrangements are being finalised ... an agreement has been reached that the commission for the rest of the year will sit in the old chamber at the Johannesburg municipality.”

The commission heard evidence on Thursday from former acting director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal Simphiwe Mlotshwa.