NPA was 'undermined' by political interference: Mxolisi Nxasana

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana told the state capture inquiry on Monday that parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services did nothing to intervene in matters relating to Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

In concluding his testimony before the inquiry, Nxasana said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "undermined" by political interference.

"My conclusions are briefly that political and external interference in decision-making at the NPA undermined its integrity and effectiveness and served to erode public confidence in the organisation," he said.

"The parliamentary committee on justice did little or nothing to exercise appropriate oversight or intervene in the issues concerning Jiba and Mrwebi, at least while I was in office.