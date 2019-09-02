NPA was 'undermined' by political interference: Mxolisi Nxasana
Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana told the state capture inquiry on Monday that parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services did nothing to intervene in matters relating to Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
In concluding his testimony before the inquiry, Nxasana said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "undermined" by political interference.
"My conclusions are briefly that political and external interference in decision-making at the NPA undermined its integrity and effectiveness and served to erode public confidence in the organisation," he said.
"The parliamentary committee on justice did little or nothing to exercise appropriate oversight or intervene in the issues concerning Jiba and Mrwebi, at least while I was in office.
"What would usually happen there when the members of the committee who happen to be members of opposition parties wanted to raise these issues, they would be brushed aside and they would not be entertained. That was my observation."
Nxasana previously testified that Jiba, who acted as NDPP before former president Jacob Zuma appointed Nxasana to that position, allegedly ordered officials working at the NPA to "dig up dirt" on Nxasana in a bid to force the president's hand in having him removed, thereby leaving the position vacant for her.
He alleged Mrwebi was part of the same campaign.
