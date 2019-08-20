Parliamentary process to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi sacking from NPA halts
The parliamentary process looking into the removal of NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from office by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been halted.
The process, which was expected to start today, was suspended after Jiba brought an interdict. Jiba wants the proceedings to be stayed until her application to set aside the report by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro is finalised.
“The committee was told that the urgent application will be heard in the Western Cape High Court tomorrow. Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee resolved to await the outcome tomorrow’s ruling,” the committee said in a statement.
Ramaphosa in April used the report by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro to fire the duo following which Jiba asked the court to set it aside.The report found that the duo were unfit to hold office. Jiba was the deputy national director of public prosecutions while Mrwebi served as special director of public prosecutions.In his letters to both Jiba and Mrwebi, Ramaphosa said he was firing them as per the Mokgoro report which found, among other wrongdoings, that they had lied.
Mokgoro in her report said: "Jiba and Mrwebi have been involved in litigation in both their personal and official capacities over the years. They have, however, failed to introspect and reflect on the issues which have beset the NPA with their involvement, as reflected in this report."
She found that Jiba and Mrwebi had failed to display the required competence and capacity in fulfilling their duties.
“The committee was cautioned that it may not be in Parliament’s interests to start a process that may be interdicted tomorrow.“
Mr Magwanishe said the committee will reassess its programme once the court has dealt with the urgent application, as it has set aside several days to deal with this matter,” the statement read.
Mrwebi earlier complied with the request to make a submission on why he should not be fired but has now changed his tune and believes that his matter should also be delayed until the urgent application has been dealt with.