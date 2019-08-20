Parliamentary process to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi sacking from NPA halts

The parliamentary process looking into the removal of NPA’s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from office by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been halted.

The process, which was expected to start today, was suspended after Jiba brought an interdict. Jiba wants the proceedings to be stayed until her application to set aside the report by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro is finalised.

“The committee was told that the urgent application will be heard in the Western Cape High Court tomorrow. Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee resolved to await the outcome tomorrow’s ruling,” the committee said in a statement.

Ramaphosa in April used the report by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro to fire the duo following which Jiba asked the court to set it aside.The report found that the duo were unfit to hold office. Jiba was the deputy national director of public prosecutions while Mrwebi served as special director of public prosecutions.In his letters to both Jiba and Mrwebi, Ramaphosa said he was firing them as per the Mokgoro report which found, among other wrongdoings, that they had lied.