WATCH | How six minutes in the sky gives retired superheroes their zest back

From surviving wars and experiencing revolutions, our elders did it all. But have the heroes of our history books stopped living?

In South Africa, limited access to healthcare and meagre pensions threaten the wellbeing and financial stability of seniors.

Crippled by their circumstances, they sink further into the shadows. But pilot Felix Gosher is encouraging them to soar again.

Gosher started The Elders Flight initiative to give grandparents a new lease on life. With the help of fellow pilots, he sends them miles into the sky.

WATCH: