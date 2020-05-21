WATCH | How six minutes in the sky gives retired superheroes their zest back
From surviving wars and experiencing revolutions, our elders did it all. But have the heroes of our history books stopped living?
In South Africa, limited access to healthcare and meagre pensions threaten the wellbeing and financial stability of seniors.
Crippled by their circumstances, they sink further into the shadows. But pilot Felix Gosher is encouraging them to soar again.
Gosher started The Elders Flight initiative to give grandparents a new lease on life. With the help of fellow pilots, he sends them miles into the sky.
WATCH:
The annual event begins with a meticulous safety briefing, followed by a parade of honour before the pensioners buckle up.
WW2 fighter planes, pint-sized gyrocopters, and tiger-striped hueys dance above the clouds while elderly passengers dig into their seats with elation.
READ MORE
“Our experience offers a six-minute touch of magic,” Gosher says.
With contagious smiles, gogos and oupas bounce out of the plane ready to take on the world. Through aviation, Gosher is able to restore vitality and vigour back into the lives of the elderly.
“It’s a great privilege to do this for people that might never have had the chance,” he says.
Gosher hopes that the gift of flight will give them the strength and courage to fly higher than ever before.