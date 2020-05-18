South Africa

Covid-19 cases in prisons pass 600

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 18 May 2020 - 21:25
Covid-19 cases in South African prisons have jumped to 605, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Monday.
Covid-19 cases in South African prisons have jumped to 605, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The number of coronavirus infections in SA’s prison system has jumped to 605, with the Western Cape accounting for as many as 24 new cases.

This is according to correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said 186 officials and 419 inmates had contracted the virus, while more than 100 people had recovered.

Nxumalo said the new statistics have forced the department to increase surveillance at facilities in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Almost 600 coronavirus infections in SA’s prisons

There has been a steep jump in the number of coronavirus infections in the prison system.
News
11 hours ago

“Health care officials continue to render a tremendous service as recoveries are recorded on a regular basis. Therefore, it remains critical that prevention measures do work in our correctional centres in order to contain infections and drive down active cases,” he said.

The total breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department of correctional services was recorded as follows:

 

  • Eastern Cape — 416 (55 officials, 361 inmates, 71 recoveries, two deaths);
  • Western Cape — 165 (116 officials, 49 inmates, 49 recoveries, two deaths);
  • Limpopo — 2 (2 officials, 1 recovery);
  • Gauteng — 16 (7 officials, 9 inmates, 1 recovery);
  • Northern Cape — (2 officials);
  • Free State — 1 (1 official);
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 2 (2 officials); and
  • head office — 1 (1 official, 1 recovery).

Prison official dies from coronavirus in Western Cape

The department of correctional services on Friday confirmed that a person employed at a Western Cape prison has died of the coronavirus.
News
3 days ago

Infections continue to climb as prisoners await ‘Covid-19 parole’

As the department of correctional services continues to work on applications for thousands of inmates who may be eligible for parole, the number of ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X