Almost 600 coronavirus infections in SA’s prisons

There has been a steep jump in the number of coronavirus infections in the prison system.

On Saturday, the number of infections stood at 388 but by Sunday the number had jumped to 571.

Department of correctional services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained the sudden jump in infections.

“It must be noted that on May 5 2020, a total of 477 inmates were tested in East London. The first batch of results was received on May 11 2020, confirming 103 positive cases, 78 testing negative and 277 results remained outstanding. DCS is now able to confirm that 178 of the 277 inmates also tested positive, which illustrates the upturn in East London,” said Nxumalo.