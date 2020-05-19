Two Sars employees test positive for Covid-19

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has confirmed that two of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of infections in the revenue service to seven since the beginning of the pandemic.

“One of the Covid-19 positive employees is in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal, one in North West and four the Western Cape. A colleague who had earlier recovered was also based in the Free State. A second employee is still in intensive care and remains on oxygen support. We continue to wish them all the best for a speedy recovery,” Sars said in a statement.

According to the revenue service, its commissioner Edward Kieswetter had been in touch with the affected employees to extend his support.

“It is important that during these challenging times, none of our employees feel they are emotionally and spiritually separated from the larger Sars family, even as they are physically isolated to limit the spread of the virus to others,” Kieswetter said.