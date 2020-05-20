Players' mental health at risk during Covid-19 shutdown

With soccer suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are worried about their careers and some have become depressed and are considering self-harm, the PFA's director of player welfare has said.

Professional soccer has been suspended since March and with no clear date set for a return, Michael Bennett says the uncertainty has led to anxiety, the Times reported.

"They don't know if they're going to go back to football, they don't know if the football season will start again, they're not sure what's going on," he added.